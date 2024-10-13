Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,668.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $4,187,260. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $292.86 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.