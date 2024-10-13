Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,037 shares of company stock valued at $15,512,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.23. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

