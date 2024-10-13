Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

