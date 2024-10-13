Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

