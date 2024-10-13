Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 125 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $235.86 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $240.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

