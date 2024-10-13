Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares in the company, valued at $91,981,727.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.8 %

RBC stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

