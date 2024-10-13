Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,715,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,368,000 after purchasing an additional 112,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,180,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,174,000 after purchasing an additional 373,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

