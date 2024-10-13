Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 757 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Quarry LP increased its stake in Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Workiva



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

