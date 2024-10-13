Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 766 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,105,000 after buying an additional 1,204,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after buying an additional 521,117 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $66,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after buying an additional 325,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $25,892,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

