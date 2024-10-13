Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 955 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,332.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,220,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

