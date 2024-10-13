Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EDV stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

