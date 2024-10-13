Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.58 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

