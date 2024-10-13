Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $335.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

About Park City Group

Featured Stories

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

