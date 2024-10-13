PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.