Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pentair by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,704,000 after acquiring an additional 105,724 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $98.23.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

