Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 761 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $312.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

