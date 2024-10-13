Perpetual Ltd Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.97%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

