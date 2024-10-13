Perpetual Ltd Has $209,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $87.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

