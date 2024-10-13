Perpetual Ltd Has $277,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

