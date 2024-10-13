Perpetual Ltd Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.