Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,310 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.91 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

