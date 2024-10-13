Perpetual Ltd Makes New $126,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.