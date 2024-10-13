Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

