Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 148,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

