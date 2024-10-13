Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,448 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

