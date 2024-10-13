Perpetual Ltd Takes $238,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $891.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

