Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.