Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,329 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,249,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

