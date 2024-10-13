Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Pool by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pool by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

POOL stock opened at $365.28 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

