PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $33.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

