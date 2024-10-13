Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

