ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.12. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 128,340 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,800,545 shares in the company, valued at $498,435,537.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,933,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,207,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

