Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $109.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.72 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 89,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $16,536,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

