Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 1.9 %

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $408,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

