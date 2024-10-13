Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 5,172 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $982,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,109 shares in the company, valued at $38,780,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.