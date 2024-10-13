Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $3 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 901.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

