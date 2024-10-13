Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

