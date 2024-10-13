Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Pro-Dex worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PDEX opened at $29.39 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PDEX. StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pro-Dex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
