Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,255,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
AIRR opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
