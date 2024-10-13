Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

