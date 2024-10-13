Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

