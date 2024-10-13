REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 146.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 396.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 532.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 60,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 163.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $46.51 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.