Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,622,000 after acquiring an additional 190,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 858,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.04 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

