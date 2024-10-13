RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.72 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,945.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,945.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 138.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.