RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLJ. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

RLJ stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,878,616 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 152,395 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

