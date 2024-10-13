Robert W. Selander Sells 8,250 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.42 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.