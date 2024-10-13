Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rollins were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.