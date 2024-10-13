Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 699,379 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $7.05 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

