Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $196.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.