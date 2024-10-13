Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $434.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $436.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

